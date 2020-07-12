183 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX with parking
"Grand Prairie, Texas, home on the range / I come here for salvation but I'm just another stranger." (Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer, “Grand Prairie TX Homesick Blues”)
As they say, deciding where to live all comes down to three factors: location, location, location. If you just can’t decide if you want to be in the rapidly growing cowtown of Fort Worth or the slick metropolis of Dallas, Grand Prairie is right in between. The Dallas/Fort Worth region is one of the fastest growing areas of the country, and not just because they have fabulous Mexican food and the Dallas Cowboys. The job market in Dallas/Fort Worth is also just as hot as the weather.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Prairie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.