Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

183 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Prairie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
710 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to the countless retail outlets and restaurants along East Pioneer Parkway. Units are carpeted and feature a full range of appliances. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$925
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1061 sqft
Spend a relaxing weekend lounging at the sparkling swimming pool with family and friends. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
24 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
138 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1058 sqft
Fitness center for cardio training. Secure living with on-site management and limited access gates. In-home options for a fireplace and/or balcony. Immediate freeway access with a two minute drive to President George Bush Turnpike and I-30.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
32 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landings of Carrier Parkway Apartments is located in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas, offering beautiful 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes conveniently close to great services and fun activities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
28 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,012
1342 sqft
This lakefront property is adjacent to Route 360. Residents are privy to an onsite game room, pool, gym and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stone Lake is located at 2651 Stone Lake Dr., Grand Prairie, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
13 Units Available
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,369
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverside Place offers elegant design, upscale amenities, and modern convenience. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments include complimentary high-speed internet, spacious layouts, and smart features.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1258 sqft
Located minutes from the shopping and dining along Route 360, this property keeps residents happy with its own tennis court, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage parking. Recently-renovated units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
Experience supreme comfort set within a refined apartment community at Quail Ridge Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
41 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1252 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 12 different floorplans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, huge garden tubs and more. Close to entertainment and shopping, Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags and shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its location near Highway 360 puts shopping and entertainment within easy reach of this property. Stay fit at the gym, volleyball court or tennis court. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windscape Gardens in Grand Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1202 sqft
Onsite features include in-unit washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym and dog park. Located right off I-20 and close to the DFW Airport, AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life ballpark.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, crown molding and sconce lighting. Located close to major highways and businesses. Community has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Grand Prairie, Texas, you’ll be proud to call The Clairborne Apartment Homes your home. Styled after a classic southern plantation, this community combines the gracious lifestyle of the South with contemporary apartment living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
11 Units Available
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1250 sqft
Hunters Cove Apartments combines modern sophistication and excellent service in Grand Prairie, Texas. Offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, Hunters Cove is where you will want to call home.
City Guide for Grand Prairie, TX

"Grand Prairie, Texas, home on the range / I come here for salvation but I'm just another stranger." (Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer, “Grand Prairie TX Homesick Blues”)

As they say, deciding where to live all comes down to three factors: location, location, location. If you just can’t decide if you want to be in the rapidly growing cowtown of Fort Worth or the slick metropolis of Dallas, Grand Prairie is right in between. The Dallas/Fort Worth region is one of the fastest growing areas of the country, and not just because they have fabulous Mexican food and the Dallas Cowboys. The job market in Dallas/Fort Worth is also just as hot as the weather.

Having trouble with Craigslist Grand Prairie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grand Prairie, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grand Prairie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

