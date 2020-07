Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 baths home in the heart of Grand Prairie, Tx!! Home has been remodeled with new tile flooring throughout. Don't miss out on the lovely open kitchen concept! This gorgeous home has plenty of cabinet space, brand new back splash, fridge provided, nice size closet space, and fairly new appliances. Minutes away from shopping centers and restaurants; easy access to George Turnpike and Interstate 20. Home will not last! Grand Prairie Housing is accepted.