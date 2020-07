Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spectacular Home Perfect for Family and Entertain! Recently remodeled and bright! Located in the middle of DFW! 15 minutes to downtown Dallas and 20 minutes to Fort Worth. Home situated on oversized lot Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, new SS Appliances, Cabinets galore. Double stylish vessel sinks in master bathroom with granite counters. Large backyard has new concrete patio. Don’t miss your chance to view this home.