856 Robinson Court

This gorgeous 3/2/2 duplex is conveniently located in Grand Prairie off President George Bush Turnpike and the new Epic Waters Indoor Water Park! Features two tone paint throughout, new vinyl plank wood like flooring in kitchen, living, and baths and new upgraded carpeting elsewhere. Open concept floor plan with the kitchen open to the oversized living area. Master bedroom features large closet and in suite master bath. Full size washer/dryer connections and large fenced back yard!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.