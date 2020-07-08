835 Sonora Lane.

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with new flooring just installed. Excellent Schools. Both Elementary and Middle schools are Exemplary rated. Close to shopping and entertainment. 7 minutes drive from the outlet mall. Easy access to North via Hwy 360, 161, Loop 12 & Hwy 67, West and East via I-20. Master is on first floor with living, Formal Dining, breakfast, Kitchen and guest bath. Also has separate room for utility. On second floor are two bedrooms, full bath and a game room (second Living). Comes with complimentary TV in Gameroom and two refrigerators.