835 Sonora Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

835 Sonora Lane

835 Sonora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

835 Sonora Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with new flooring just installed. Excellent Schools. Both Elementary and Middle schools are Exemplary rated. Close to shopping and entertainment. 7 minutes drive from the outlet mall. Easy access to North via Hwy 360, 161, Loop 12 & Hwy 67, West and East via I-20. Master is on first floor with living, Formal Dining, breakfast, Kitchen and guest bath. Also has separate room for utility. On second floor are two bedrooms, full bath and a game room (second Living). Comes with complimentary TV in Gameroom and two refrigerators.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 835 Sonora Lane have any available units?
835 Sonora Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Sonora Lane have?
Some of 835 Sonora Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Sonora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
835 Sonora Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Sonora Lane pet-friendly?
No, 835 Sonora Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 835 Sonora Lane offer parking?
Yes, 835 Sonora Lane offers parking.
Does 835 Sonora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Sonora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Sonora Lane have a pool?
No, 835 Sonora Lane does not have a pool.
Does 835 Sonora Lane have accessible units?
No, 835 Sonora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Sonora Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Sonora Lane has units with dishwashers.

