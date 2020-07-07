Small apartment community with a 2nd floor apartment available. White kitchen appliances and vinyl plank flooring in the dining room and kitchen. There is a stackable washer and dryer hookup area in the hallway. Tenant is responsible for connecting and paying their own utilities. Application fee is $50 per adult 18 years and older. The Security Deposit is $795 and the first month rent is $795.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 4th Street have any available units?
805 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.