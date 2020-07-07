All apartments in Grand Prairie
805 4th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

805 4th Street

805 Southeast 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 Southeast 4th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Small apartment community with a 2nd floor apartment available. White kitchen appliances and vinyl plank flooring in the dining room and kitchen. There is a stackable washer and dryer hookup area in the hallway. Tenant is responsible for connecting and paying their own utilities. Application fee is $50 per adult 18 years and older. The Security Deposit is $795 and the first month rent is $795.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 4th Street have any available units?
805 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 4th Street have?
Some of 805 4th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 805 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 805 4th Street offer parking?
No, 805 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 4th Street have a pool?
No, 805 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 805 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

