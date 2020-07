733 Oakland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

SHORT TERM CORPORATE HOUSING $106 PER DIEM; MINIMUM STAY 6 MONTHS: SLEEPS 5 to 6

INCLUDED: LAWNCARE, INTERNET, CABLE, SECURITY, COMPLETELY FURNISHED, WASHER, DRYER, ALL APPLIANCES, FRIDGE, ALL HOUSEWARES, AND LINENS

EXCLUDED: GROCERIES, CLOTHING, PERSONAL CARE ITEMS

OPTIONAL SERVICES FOR ADDITIONAL FEE: WEEKLY OR BI-MONTHLY HOUSEKEEPING

Newly remodeled, beautifully updated; Minutes from DFW airport, shopping, restaurants, Cowboy Stadium, six flags; Centrally located with 20 minutes to Dallas and 20 minutes to Fort Worth 1 mile off of 161 George Bush Hwy by the IKEA

THIS IS A MUST SEE!