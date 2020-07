Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This stunning, well-maintained home is located in Mira Lagos. Gorgeous 4bd 3.5ba with great entertaining space throughout the home. Kitchen include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, big beautiful island, and lots of cabinetry. Large Master’s and master’s bath includes walk-in shower, separate tub, and walk-in closet. Large backyard great for entertaining with attached grill and fireplace. Close proximity to the highway, shopping centers, restaurants, and Joe Pool Lake.