714 Woodlawn Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

714 Woodlawn Lane

714 Woodlawn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

714 Woodlawn Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fresh paint and carpet throughout this spacious 3 bedroom home. Wonderful pool with steps for entry and complete privacy. Home comes with gently used refrigerator, brand new washer and dryer. Most appliances are less than 5 years old. Kitchen and Breakfast area overlook pool. Pool maintenance included in rental amount. Master bath has stand up shower and closet has lots of storage. Oversized rear entry garage. Great location near I20 and President George Bush Turnpike, Ikea, Epic Water Park and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Woodlawn Lane have any available units?
714 Woodlawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Woodlawn Lane have?
Some of 714 Woodlawn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Woodlawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
714 Woodlawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Woodlawn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 714 Woodlawn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 714 Woodlawn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 714 Woodlawn Lane offers parking.
Does 714 Woodlawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Woodlawn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Woodlawn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 714 Woodlawn Lane has a pool.
Does 714 Woodlawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 714 Woodlawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Woodlawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Woodlawn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

