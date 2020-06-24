714 Woodlawn Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fresh paint and carpet throughout this spacious 3 bedroom home. Wonderful pool with steps for entry and complete privacy. Home comes with gently used refrigerator, brand new washer and dryer. Most appliances are less than 5 years old. Kitchen and Breakfast area overlook pool. Pool maintenance included in rental amount. Master bath has stand up shower and closet has lots of storage. Oversized rear entry garage. Great location near I20 and President George Bush Turnpike, Ikea, Epic Water Park and more.