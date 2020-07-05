All apartments in Grand Prairie
6945 Nava

6945 Nava · No Longer Available
Location

6945 Nava, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
LAKE VIEW HOME! Lovely custom home close to Joe Pool Lake. Superb neighborhood with Mansfield ISD Schools. Features include; Upscale landscaping, Covered front porch, Luxury wood-look vinyl plank flooring, Plantation shutters, Master Bedroom located downstairs, Formal Dining Room, A gourmet kitchen with an abundance of counter top space & cabinetry, Built-in Desk, Gas cooktop, Stainless steel appliances, Master Bath with separate garden tub & shower, 2 Spacious Bedrooms upstairs, Large Flex Room that could be a 4th bedroom, Large Game Room, Nice balcony has a fabulous view of the lake, Rear Entry Garage, Large Open Patio, and much, much more. All square footage is approximate & based to tax records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 Nava have any available units?
6945 Nava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 Nava have?
Some of 6945 Nava's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 Nava currently offering any rent specials?
6945 Nava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 Nava pet-friendly?
No, 6945 Nava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 6945 Nava offer parking?
Yes, 6945 Nava offers parking.
Does 6945 Nava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6945 Nava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 Nava have a pool?
Yes, 6945 Nava has a pool.
Does 6945 Nava have accessible units?
No, 6945 Nava does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 Nava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6945 Nava has units with dishwashers.

