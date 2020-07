Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Huge Corner lot, home features 3 bedrooms and a study (guest or 4th bedroom option). Mansfield ISD. Conveniently located close to shopping, highways, and Joe pool lake. Pets are welcome. Granite countertops, corner lot, upgraded elevation and a quiet comfortable neighborhood are some of the highlights of this home. Fridge included with the lease.