Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5844 Sunny Meadow Lane
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

5844 Sunny Meadow Lane

5844 Sunny Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5844 Sunny Meadow Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Outstanding house located in the great area of South Grand Prairie, featuring a fantastic open layout & very spacious entirely. Once entering the foyer, the large welcoming formal living & dining rooms are very light & bright, & great for entertaining. Walk towards the home center with the incredible kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances & adjacent to the family room that faces the large backyard. The master suite located on the first floor with a cozy sitting area & beautiful bathroom galore. The second floor awaits for your media room assembly with plenty of space, the rooms are large and comfortable & the bonus game room is ready for the kiddos. Top-grade Mansfield ISD attached. Super home by the lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane have any available units?
5844 Sunny Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5844 Sunny Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5844 Sunny Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

