5844 Sunny Meadow Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Outstanding house located in the great area of South Grand Prairie, featuring a fantastic open layout & very spacious entirely. Once entering the foyer, the large welcoming formal living & dining rooms are very light & bright, & great for entertaining. Walk towards the home center with the incredible kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances & adjacent to the family room that faces the large backyard. The master suite located on the first floor with a cozy sitting area & beautiful bathroom galore. The second floor awaits for your media room assembly with plenty of space, the rooms are large and comfortable & the bonus game room is ready for the kiddos. Top-grade Mansfield ISD attached. Super home by the lake