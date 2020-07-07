All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 5816 Tory Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5816 Tory Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

5816 Tory Drive

5816 Tory Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5816 Tory Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
*Reference Address for GPS is 2901 Doryn Dr., Grand Prairie 75052* Beautiful 3-2.5-2 Brand New home in the new Lake Forest Neighborhood. Ideal split floorplan with private master suite. Spacious family room with decorative WBFP opens into the gorgeous island kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, cooktop, upgraded fixtures & 42' Solid Maple Cabinetry. Master suite has bay window w-seat, sep garden tub w-tile surround, tile shower surround & walk in closet. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Additional features include built in pest control, custom mud room, & sprinkler system. Call to make appointment to view. Application fee $40 per adult. 1 year lease min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Tory Drive have any available units?
5816 Tory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 Tory Drive have?
Some of 5816 Tory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Tory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Tory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Tory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5816 Tory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5816 Tory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5816 Tory Drive offers parking.
Does 5816 Tory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 Tory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Tory Drive have a pool?
No, 5816 Tory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5816 Tory Drive have accessible units?
No, 5816 Tory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Tory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5816 Tory Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District