566 E Avenue J

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

MOVE IN READY TO A WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOUSE. The unit has 2 large size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Each bedrooms has its own bathroom. Carpet throughout and hard surfaces on kitchen and bathrooms. HOA covers virtually all exterior maintenance-even the water, sanitation collection and sewer. No city water bill! You only pay for electricity!

Refrigerator and dishwasher included. Washer and Dryer in the complex available.

Complex has a nice pool and common areas. Beautiful trees. Secured mail area close by. Convenient location just minutes to DFW Airport, Grand Prairie-Arlington entertainment areas and easy access to Hwy 360 and I-30.