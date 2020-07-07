All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:04 PM

566 E Avenue J

566 East Avenue J Street · No Longer Available
Location

566 East Avenue J Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
carpet
oven
refrigerator
MOVE IN READY TO A WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOUSE. The unit has 2 large size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Each bedrooms has its own bathroom. Carpet throughout and hard surfaces on kitchen and bathrooms. HOA covers virtually all exterior maintenance-even the water, sanitation collection and sewer. No city water bill! You only pay for electricity!
Refrigerator and dishwasher included. Washer and Dryer in the complex available.
Complex has a nice pool and common areas. Beautiful trees. Secured mail area close by. Convenient location just minutes to DFW Airport, Grand Prairie-Arlington entertainment areas and easy access to Hwy 360 and I-30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 E Avenue J have any available units?
566 E Avenue J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 566 E Avenue J have?
Some of 566 E Avenue J's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 E Avenue J currently offering any rent specials?
566 E Avenue J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 E Avenue J pet-friendly?
No, 566 E Avenue J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 566 E Avenue J offer parking?
No, 566 E Avenue J does not offer parking.
Does 566 E Avenue J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 566 E Avenue J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 E Avenue J have a pool?
Yes, 566 E Avenue J has a pool.
Does 566 E Avenue J have accessible units?
No, 566 E Avenue J does not have accessible units.
Does 566 E Avenue J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 566 E Avenue J has units with dishwashers.

