5311 Prairie Lane

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Back On Market!! Great 4 bedroom 2.0 bath home in highly desired Grand Praire area. Large Master Bedroom and Bath. Very nice open and spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Large Backyard! Very open Family Room for watching all your favorite shows and entertaining family and friends. When you enter this dream house, it says open concept! Gas Fireplace! Energy Savings Bulbs installed throughout home. Newly Painted in several areas. No smoking! No Exceptions! Refrigerator included. Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Sellers still in process of moving.