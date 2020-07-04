All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:14 AM

5311 Prairie Lane

5311 Prairie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5311 Prairie Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Back On Market!! Great 4 bedroom 2.0 bath home in highly desired Grand Praire area. Large Master Bedroom and Bath. Very nice open and spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Large Backyard! Very open Family Room for watching all your favorite shows and entertaining family and friends. When you enter this dream house, it says open concept! Gas Fireplace! Energy Savings Bulbs installed throughout home. Newly Painted in several areas. No smoking! No Exceptions! Refrigerator included. Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Sellers still in process of moving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 Prairie Lane have any available units?
5311 Prairie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 Prairie Lane have?
Some of 5311 Prairie Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 Prairie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5311 Prairie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 Prairie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5311 Prairie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5311 Prairie Lane offer parking?
No, 5311 Prairie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5311 Prairie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 Prairie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 Prairie Lane have a pool?
No, 5311 Prairie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5311 Prairie Lane have accessible units?
No, 5311 Prairie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 Prairie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 Prairie Lane has units with dishwashers.

