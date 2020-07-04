All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 526 Newberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
526 Newberry Street
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:46 AM

526 Newberry Street

526 Newberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

526 Newberry Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining areas features the following updates.....carpet, laminate wood floors, interior paint, counter tops, sinks, bathrooms, wrought iron spindles for the staircase, decorative light fixtures, roof, exterior paint, gutters, landscaping and much more!! This home also comes with a refrigerator and full washer and dryer. Large backyard which will be great for entertaining. Application deadline is today, Friday, July 5th at 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Newberry Street have any available units?
526 Newberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Newberry Street have?
Some of 526 Newberry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Newberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Newberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Newberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 Newberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 526 Newberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 Newberry Street offers parking.
Does 526 Newberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Newberry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Newberry Street have a pool?
No, 526 Newberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 Newberry Street have accessible units?
No, 526 Newberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Newberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Newberry Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District