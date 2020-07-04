526 Newberry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining areas features the following updates.....carpet, laminate wood floors, interior paint, counter tops, sinks, bathrooms, wrought iron spindles for the staircase, decorative light fixtures, roof, exterior paint, gutters, landscaping and much more!! This home also comes with a refrigerator and full washer and dryer. Large backyard which will be great for entertaining. Application deadline is today, Friday, July 5th at 5pm.