4735 Madison Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Floor Plan with 4 BedRM's, Formal Living & Dining RM Combo, the 2nd Living RM has Fireplace & Kitchen area has Skylight, Large Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances! WOW the Master BedRM has 2 walk-in Closet's & Master BathRM has separate Garden Tub & Shower & dual Sinks, Secondary BedRM's share a Jack & Jill BathRM & BedRM's have Walk-in closet Space, Ceiling Fans thru out, Good Size Back Yard. Must have 12 mo previous or current Rental History in Good Standing with no late payments, current lease terms must be completed & No outstanding Balance, TAR Application required with proof of income with the most recent 2-3 30 day paystubs & DL must be turned in at Office, Sorry No Faxing or Emailing, Thank You!