Grand Prairie, TX
4735 Madison Drive
Last updated September 28 2019

4735 Madison Drive

4735 Madison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4735 Madison Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Floor Plan with 4 BedRM's, Formal Living & Dining RM Combo, the 2nd Living RM has Fireplace & Kitchen area has Skylight, Large Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances! WOW the Master BedRM has 2 walk-in Closet's & Master BathRM has separate Garden Tub & Shower & dual Sinks, Secondary BedRM's share a Jack & Jill BathRM & BedRM's have Walk-in closet Space, Ceiling Fans thru out, Good Size Back Yard. Must have 12 mo previous or current Rental History in Good Standing with no late payments, current lease terms must be completed & No outstanding Balance, TAR Application required with proof of income with the most recent 2-3 30 day paystubs & DL must be turned in at Office, Sorry No Faxing or Emailing, Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 Madison Drive have any available units?
4735 Madison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 Madison Drive have?
Some of 4735 Madison Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 Madison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4735 Madison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 Madison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4735 Madison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4735 Madison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4735 Madison Drive offers parking.
Does 4735 Madison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 Madison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 Madison Drive have a pool?
No, 4735 Madison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4735 Madison Drive have accessible units?
No, 4735 Madison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 Madison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4735 Madison Drive has units with dishwashers.

