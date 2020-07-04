All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4721 Zanes Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4721 Zanes Court
Last updated January 6 2020 at 7:51 AM

4721 Zanes Court

4721 Zanes Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4721 Zanes Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house is set up for self tour! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1124147?source=marketing

This spacious, single story house is in a great location! 4721 Zanes Court is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, on a quiet tree lined street. It backs up to a very large green belt and is walking distance to schools! This house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and over 2,000 square feet of living space.

The open floor plan and natural light make this house shine! The spacious, bright kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space; it opens directly onto a cozy family room, with a fire place. Sliding glass doors open from the kitchen/family room directly to the backyard, which is great for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is a covered back patio, and spacious, fully fenced yard. The house also has a formal dining area and living room. Each bedroom has ample closet space and a ceiling fan.

Near Suzanna Dickinson Elementary School, Harry S. Truman Middle School, Crosswinds High School + John A. Dubiski Career High School.

Applications are processed on a first come, first qualified, first served basis and can be completed on our website, www.RentalZebra.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 11/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Zanes Court have any available units?
4721 Zanes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Zanes Court have?
Some of 4721 Zanes Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Zanes Court currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Zanes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Zanes Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Zanes Court is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Zanes Court offer parking?
No, 4721 Zanes Court does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Zanes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Zanes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Zanes Court have a pool?
No, 4721 Zanes Court does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Zanes Court have accessible units?
No, 4721 Zanes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Zanes Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Zanes Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District