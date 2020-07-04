Amenities

This house is set up for self tour! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1124147?source=marketing



This spacious, single story house is in a great location! 4721 Zanes Court is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, on a quiet tree lined street. It backs up to a very large green belt and is walking distance to schools! This house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and over 2,000 square feet of living space.



The open floor plan and natural light make this house shine! The spacious, bright kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space; it opens directly onto a cozy family room, with a fire place. Sliding glass doors open from the kitchen/family room directly to the backyard, which is great for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is a covered back patio, and spacious, fully fenced yard. The house also has a formal dining area and living room. Each bedroom has ample closet space and a ceiling fan.



Near Suzanna Dickinson Elementary School, Harry S. Truman Middle School, Crosswinds High School + John A. Dubiski Career High School.



Applications are processed on a first come, first qualified, first served basis and can be completed on our website, www.RentalZebra.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 11/8/19



