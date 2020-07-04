4623 Yellowleaf Drive

Amenities

For a personal showing today, call 817-996-1190. Honey, call the movers! This home has something for everyone. Wonderful, open concept flows effortlessly for grand entertaining and comfortable family living. The centerpiece of this home is the chef's kitchen featuring center prep island. This will be a favorite family gathering spot. Oversized split master retreat is nicely separated for privacy, and boasts of great storage. Extended garage may provide covered boat and trailer parking, or can be the perfect workshop. Especially impressive is the large diving and play pool, complimented by covered pavilion-style patio; the perfect place to relax and have hours of outdoor fun. Special financing is available.