Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4623 Yellowleaf Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:59 PM

4623 Yellowleaf Drive

4623 Yellowleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4623 Yellowleaf Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
For a personal showing today, call 817-996-1190. Honey, call the movers! This home has something for everyone. Wonderful, open concept flows effortlessly for grand entertaining and comfortable family living. The centerpiece of this home is the chef's kitchen featuring center prep island. This will be a favorite family gathering spot. Oversized split master retreat is nicely separated for privacy, and boasts of great storage. Extended garage may provide covered boat and trailer parking, or can be the perfect workshop. Especially impressive is the large diving and play pool, complimented by covered pavilion-style patio; the perfect place to relax and have hours of outdoor fun. Special financing is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 Yellowleaf Drive have any available units?
4623 Yellowleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4623 Yellowleaf Drive have?
Some of 4623 Yellowleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 Yellowleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4623 Yellowleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 Yellowleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4623 Yellowleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4623 Yellowleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4623 Yellowleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4623 Yellowleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 Yellowleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 Yellowleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4623 Yellowleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 4623 Yellowleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4623 Yellowleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 Yellowleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4623 Yellowleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

