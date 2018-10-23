422 East Grenoble Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic ranch style home located in the heart of Grand Prairie, in Grand Prairie ISD. 422 E Grenoble has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen features lots of counter space, range, dishwasher and large dual basin sink and a breakfast bar. There is also space for a kitchen table. The kitchen window looks out into the backyard. Just off the kitchen is the laundry room, with extra cabinets for storage.



The kitchen opens up to the living room. In the living room there is a brick faced, wood burning fire place. Sliding glass doors open to the covered patio, and beautiful backyard. The backyard has mature, easy to maintain landscaping, and is fully fenced.



The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and walk in closet. Two additional, nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom.



Two car garage. Built in shelving and lots of storage space. Easy access to I20 and George Bush Turnpike, shops and dining. Near YWLA at Bill Arnold Middle School, YMLA at John F. Kennedy Middle School & Crosswinds High School.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,499, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.