All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 422 East Grenoble Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
422 East Grenoble Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:06 PM

422 East Grenoble Drive

422 East Grenoble Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

422 East Grenoble Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic ranch style home located in the heart of Grand Prairie, in Grand Prairie ISD. 422 E Grenoble has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen features lots of counter space, range, dishwasher and large dual basin sink and a breakfast bar. There is also space for a kitchen table. The kitchen window looks out into the backyard. Just off the kitchen is the laundry room, with extra cabinets for storage.

The kitchen opens up to the living room. In the living room there is a brick faced, wood burning fire place. Sliding glass doors open to the covered patio, and beautiful backyard. The backyard has mature, easy to maintain landscaping, and is fully fenced.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and walk in closet. Two additional, nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Two car garage. Built in shelving and lots of storage space. Easy access to I20 and George Bush Turnpike, shops and dining. Near YWLA at Bill Arnold Middle School, YMLA at John F. Kennedy Middle School & Crosswinds High School.

Applications are processed on a first come, first qualified, first served basis and can be completed via our website: www.RentalZebra.com. Please give us a call to schedule a tour of this home, 888-851-6583.
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,499, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 East Grenoble Drive have any available units?
422 East Grenoble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 East Grenoble Drive have?
Some of 422 East Grenoble Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 East Grenoble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
422 East Grenoble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 East Grenoble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 East Grenoble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 422 East Grenoble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 422 East Grenoble Drive offers parking.
Does 422 East Grenoble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 East Grenoble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 East Grenoble Drive have a pool?
No, 422 East Grenoble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 422 East Grenoble Drive have accessible units?
No, 422 East Grenoble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 422 East Grenoble Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 East Grenoble Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District