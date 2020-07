Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Come see this beautiful home that has 5 bedroom and 4 baths. Located in a gated community and the great thing about this home is that it comes fully furnished. Everything you see in the house comes with it. Ready for immediate move in! This quite neighborhood is perfect for anyone and everyone. Come see this home and make it yours. House has beautiful wood floors, granite counter tops, media room upstairs, and much more. 25 minutes from downtown Dallas and 15 minutes to DFW airport.