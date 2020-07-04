3509 South Edelweiss Drive

Amenities
Great home ready for new tenants. Large living area with classic wood burning stove in corner. Three spacious bedrooms 2 bath cozy house. Ready for new tenants. Large rooms, lots of storage. Large backyard with lots of trees and space. Easy access to schools, highways, shopping, dining, entertainment, etc
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.