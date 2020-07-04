3509 South Edelweiss Drive

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home ready for new tenants. Large living area with classic wood burning stove in corner. Three spacious bedrooms 2 bath cozy house. Ready for new tenants. Large rooms, lots of storage. Large backyard with lots of trees and space. Easy access to schools, highways, shopping, dining, entertainment, etc



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.