3509 South Edelweiss Drive

3509 South Edelweiss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3509 South Edelweiss Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home ready for new tenants. Large living area with classic wood burning stove in corner. Three spacious bedrooms 2 bath cozy house. Ready for new tenants. Large rooms, lots of storage. Large backyard with lots of trees and space. Easy access to schools, highways, shopping, dining, entertainment, etc

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 South Edelweiss Drive have any available units?
3509 South Edelweiss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 3509 South Edelweiss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 South Edelweiss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 South Edelweiss Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 South Edelweiss Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3509 South Edelweiss Drive offer parking?
No, 3509 South Edelweiss Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3509 South Edelweiss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 South Edelweiss Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 South Edelweiss Drive have a pool?
No, 3509 South Edelweiss Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3509 South Edelweiss Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 South Edelweiss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 South Edelweiss Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 South Edelweiss Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 South Edelweiss Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 South Edelweiss Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

