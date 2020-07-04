All apartments in Grand Prairie
3509 Canyon Road

Location

3509 Canyon Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this remodeled home with fresh paint, new floors, granite counter tops and much more. This restored home features oversized living and dining rooms, Opened kitchen into the family living area and mother-in law styled separated bedroom. This home is designed for entertaining while maintaining separated living quarters. The true master's retreat gives a his and hers styled closets along with an oversized master bath. This is a rare find and a must see as it is priced under market value. Apply online with us quickly and beat the RUSH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Canyon Road have any available units?
3509 Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Canyon Road have?
Some of 3509 Canyon Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3509 Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 3509 Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 3509 Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3509 Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

