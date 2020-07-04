3509 Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this remodeled home with fresh paint, new floors, granite counter tops and much more. This restored home features oversized living and dining rooms, Opened kitchen into the family living area and mother-in law styled separated bedroom. This home is designed for entertaining while maintaining separated living quarters. The true master's retreat gives a his and hers styled closets along with an oversized master bath. This is a rare find and a must see as it is priced under market value. Apply online with us quickly and beat the RUSH!