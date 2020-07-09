All apartments in Grand Prairie
3421 Trible Drive
3421 Trible Drive

3421 Trible Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Trible Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This open concept floor plan is great for those who like to entertain. Kitchen is open to shared living and kitchen space. Master bedroom is spacious and shares a retro bath featuring a large stand up shower and matching backsplash in Kitchen and bath. Handy full size washer and dryer connections. Love where you live here. Parking is right out front.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Public Driving Directions: I-30, south on MacArthur Blvd, left on Rinehart, right on Hensley, left on Trible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Trible Drive have any available units?
3421 Trible Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 3421 Trible Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Trible Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Trible Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Trible Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Trible Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Trible Drive offers parking.
Does 3421 Trible Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Trible Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Trible Drive have a pool?
No, 3421 Trible Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Trible Drive have accessible units?
No, 3421 Trible Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Trible Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Trible Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Trible Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Trible Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

