3421 Trible Drive

Amenities
This open concept floor plan is great for those who like to entertain. Kitchen is open to shared living and kitchen space. Master bedroom is spacious and shares a retro bath featuring a large stand up shower and matching backsplash in Kitchen and bath. Handy full size washer and dryer connections. Love where you live here. Parking is right out front.
***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***
Public Driving Directions: I-30, south on MacArthur Blvd, left on Rinehart, right on Hensley, left on Trible