Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 story home with soaring ceilings and tons of windows. New vinyl plank flooring throughout first floor. Formal dining room leads you into the spacious eat in kitchen with island. Family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Master bedroom located on 1st floor. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Three bedrooms and additional living space on 2nd floor. Ready for immediate move in.