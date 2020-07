Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Open Kitchen, Dining Room, and Den separated by Breakfast bar. Large master with two other bedrooms, 2 full baths, two car garage with opener. New roof in December. Good neighborhood near major freeways. Major shopping, restaurants, businesses and hospitals nearby. Nice home looking for a family to raise. Not approved for housing,no pets please. Application fee is $50 per adult.