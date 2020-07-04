3315 Westhoff Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Nice 3 bed 2 bath house in a quite neighborhood. The kitchen features built-in microwave, dishwasher, and much more. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious rooms. Fenced back yard. Convenient location near PGBT 161, I-20 and 360. Shopping areas, entertainment, restaurants, parks and more are conveniently nearby. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.