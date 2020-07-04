All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019

3315 Westhoff Drive

Location

3315 Westhoff Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bed 2 bath house in a quite neighborhood. The kitchen features built-in microwave, dishwasher, and much more. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious rooms. Fenced back yard. Convenient location near PGBT 161, I-20 and 360. Shopping areas, entertainment, restaurants, parks and more are conveniently nearby. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Westhoff Drive have any available units?
3315 Westhoff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 3315 Westhoff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Westhoff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Westhoff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 Westhoff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3315 Westhoff Drive offer parking?
No, 3315 Westhoff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Westhoff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Westhoff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Westhoff Drive have a pool?
No, 3315 Westhoff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Westhoff Drive have accessible units?
No, 3315 Westhoff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Westhoff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Westhoff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Westhoff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Westhoff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

