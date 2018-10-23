3247 Serpis

Amenities
Wonderfully renovated 4
bed 3 bath home in Grand Prairie,
TX. Apply today!
*Optional Amenities and fees:
Washer & Dryer,
Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,
Smart Lock feature
- Ask for details!
*Pet Policy: There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet and a $20 per month pet rent, per pet, with a maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow, Pit bull or any combination of these breeds.
HOA Restrictions - No recreational, commercial, or inoperable vehicles in the street.