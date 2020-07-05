3243 Fluvia

Amenities
Great Location! In the sought after Mansfield ISD, this beautiful home is just minutes from Hwy 360, shopping, restaurants and Lake Joe Pool. This Mira Lagos one-story home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with the master bedroom isolated from the other bedrooms. Included with the HOA are all kinds of amenities such as walking & bike trails, a park, and 3 community pools. I almost forgot to mention this place is move in ready with new carpet and fresh paint throughout so it won’t last long.