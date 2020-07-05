All apartments in Grand Prairie
Location

3243 Fluvia, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Great Location! In the sought after Mansfield ISD, this beautiful home is just minutes from Hwy 360, shopping, restaurants and Lake Joe Pool. This Mira Lagos one-story home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with the master bedroom isolated from the other bedrooms. Included with the HOA are all kinds of amenities such as walking & bike trails, a park, and 3 community pools. I almost forgot to mention this place is move in ready with new carpet and fresh paint throughout so it won’t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Fluvia have any available units?
3243 Fluvia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3243 Fluvia have?
Some of 3243 Fluvia's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 Fluvia currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Fluvia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Fluvia pet-friendly?
No, 3243 Fluvia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3243 Fluvia offer parking?
No, 3243 Fluvia does not offer parking.
Does 3243 Fluvia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Fluvia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Fluvia have a pool?
Yes, 3243 Fluvia has a pool.
Does 3243 Fluvia have accessible units?
No, 3243 Fluvia does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Fluvia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3243 Fluvia has units with dishwashers.

