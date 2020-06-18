315 Dawson Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex! Neutral colors throughout with ceramic in the kitchen, living and dining with luxury vinyl in the bedrooms. Kitchen boast granite counter-tops, ss appliances, with adjacent utility closet for full size washer dryer. Fridge included. Master bath has dual vanities with granite counters and an over-sized closet. Fenced backyard with privacy fence and open patio! Pets allowed, but subject to approval. Pet Deposit and Pet Rent applicable. Walking distance to Jennifer McFalls Park and Cotton Creek. Grand Prairie ISD!