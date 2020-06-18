All apartments in Grand Prairie
315 Dawson Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:31 PM

315 Dawson Circle

315 Dawson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

315 Dawson Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex! Neutral colors throughout with ceramic in the kitchen, living and dining with luxury vinyl in the bedrooms. Kitchen boast granite counter-tops, ss appliances, with adjacent utility closet for full size washer dryer. Fridge included. Master bath has dual vanities with granite counters and an over-sized closet. Fenced backyard with privacy fence and open patio! Pets allowed, but subject to approval. Pet Deposit and Pet Rent applicable. Walking distance to Jennifer McFalls Park and Cotton Creek. Grand Prairie ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Dawson Circle have any available units?
315 Dawson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Dawson Circle have?
Some of 315 Dawson Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Dawson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
315 Dawson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Dawson Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Dawson Circle is pet friendly.
Does 315 Dawson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 315 Dawson Circle offers parking.
Does 315 Dawson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Dawson Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Dawson Circle have a pool?
No, 315 Dawson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 315 Dawson Circle have accessible units?
No, 315 Dawson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Dawson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Dawson Circle has units with dishwashers.

