All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3119 S Camino Lagos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3119 S Camino Lagos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3119 S Camino Lagos

3119 N Camino Lagos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3119 N Camino Lagos, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a study is right across the street from the local Elementary, giving you the ease of walking your kids to school or the privacy of no neighbor across from you! You'll love the open concept, updated paint, & natural light, including a sky light in the kitchen, just over the island. The master bathroom and closet are massive and the backyard and back patio will not disappoint. Monthly rental fee includes access to the Mira Lagos HOA's 4 community pools, the 24-7 gym, and playgrounds. This is the perfect place for your family! The landlord will execute a 6 month lease for $2100 per month. Apply through applyconnect.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 S Camino Lagos have any available units?
3119 S Camino Lagos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 S Camino Lagos have?
Some of 3119 S Camino Lagos's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 S Camino Lagos currently offering any rent specials?
3119 S Camino Lagos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 S Camino Lagos pet-friendly?
No, 3119 S Camino Lagos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3119 S Camino Lagos offer parking?
Yes, 3119 S Camino Lagos offers parking.
Does 3119 S Camino Lagos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 S Camino Lagos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 S Camino Lagos have a pool?
Yes, 3119 S Camino Lagos has a pool.
Does 3119 S Camino Lagos have accessible units?
No, 3119 S Camino Lagos does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 S Camino Lagos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 S Camino Lagos has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District