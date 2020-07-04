3119 S Camino Lagos

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a study is right across the street from the local Elementary, giving you the ease of walking your kids to school or the privacy of no neighbor across from you! You'll love the open concept, updated paint, & natural light, including a sky light in the kitchen, just over the island. The master bathroom and closet are massive and the backyard and back patio will not disappoint. Monthly rental fee includes access to the Mira Lagos HOA's 4 community pools, the 24-7 gym, and playgrounds. This is the perfect place for your family! The landlord will execute a 6 month lease for $2100 per month. Apply through applyconnect.com.