3026 Rustlewind Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2-story home situated on a cul-de-sac. Step into a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace for those chilly nights. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances; electric range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Laundry area with washer and dryer located across from the master bedroom. Desired layout with the master bedroom and bathroom with double sinks located on the first level and additional bedrooms and full bathroom on the second level. Nice size pet-friendly and low maintenance backyard with access from the living room and master bedroom!