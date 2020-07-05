All apartments in Grand Prairie
2963 La Roda

2963 La Roda
Location

2963 La Roda, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
This newly remodel 4 bedroom 2.5 bath,one-story home has 3 bedrooms with full bath and an additional living area separate.The spacious kitchen with island is open to the breakfast nook and family room.The formal living and dining can also flex as a study or additional living area.This home is in the renowned Mansfield school district located in the highly desired community,Mira Lagos by Joe Pool Lake.Mira Lagos consist of over 40 acres of greenbelts jogging trails,ponds with fountains,3 pools,3 amenities centers,3 playground areas,3 soccer fields a newly built million dollar 24 hour fitness center? and clubhouse that's just around the corner. A $250.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 La Roda have any available units?
2963 La Roda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 La Roda have?
Some of 2963 La Roda's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 La Roda currently offering any rent specials?
2963 La Roda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 La Roda pet-friendly?
No, 2963 La Roda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2963 La Roda offer parking?
Yes, 2963 La Roda offers parking.
Does 2963 La Roda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2963 La Roda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 La Roda have a pool?
Yes, 2963 La Roda has a pool.
Does 2963 La Roda have accessible units?
No, 2963 La Roda does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 La Roda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2963 La Roda has units with dishwashers.

