2963 La Roda

This newly remodel 4 bedroom 2.5 bath,one-story home has 3 bedrooms with full bath and an additional living area separate.The spacious kitchen with island is open to the breakfast nook and family room.The formal living and dining can also flex as a study or additional living area.This home is in the renowned Mansfield school district located in the highly desired community,Mira Lagos by Joe Pool Lake.Mira Lagos consist of over 40 acres of greenbelts jogging trails,ponds with fountains,3 pools,3 amenities centers,3 playground areas,3 soccer fields a newly built million dollar 24 hour fitness center? and clubhouse that's just around the corner. A $250.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.