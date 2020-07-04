2943 Prairie Oak Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bedroom 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths. This home features wood floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen, baths, and laundry room. very open floor plan with fireplace in the downstairs living area which is adjacent to the formal dining area and the kitchen that has granite countertops and stainless appliances. Second living area is upstairs. Master bath has separate shower and jetted tub. Two garage with door opener. Utility room and pantry is 12 X 6. Room for outdoor entertaining on this 34 X 16 covered patio. Home on a corner lot with sprinkler system.