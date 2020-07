Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the sought after Mansfield school district. Conveniently located near shopping and Joe Pool Lake. New AC system, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, crown molding in common areas and master. Master bath includes dual sinks, bathtub and stand up shower. Nicely landscaped for great curb appeal and more.