2923 Barberini

Spacious Home With Great Floor Plan - Don't miss out on this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit with a great floor plan. This unit is being updated with fresh paint and new vinyl plank flooring throughout. It features 2 separate living areas, a formal dining area, and wood burning fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are oversized and located upstairs. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for a pet, or enjoying the outdoors. See this home before it's leased!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid.



