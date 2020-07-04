All apartments in Grand Prairie
2888 Park Place Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

2888 Park Place Dr

2888 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2888 Park Place Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Beautiful home perfect for small family or corporate stay. House is fully furnished 3 bedroom with queen sized bed. All bills are paid for with I. House laundry. Home is close to hwy and shopping. Very convenient. Please contact owner for further info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2888 Park Place Dr have any available units?
2888 Park Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2888 Park Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2888 Park Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2888 Park Place Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2888 Park Place Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2888 Park Place Dr offer parking?
No, 2888 Park Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2888 Park Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2888 Park Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2888 Park Place Dr have a pool?
No, 2888 Park Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2888 Park Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 2888 Park Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2888 Park Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2888 Park Place Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2888 Park Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2888 Park Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

