Beautiful home perfect for small family or corporate stay. House is fully furnished 3 bedroom with queen sized bed. All bills are paid for with I. House laundry. Home is close to hwy and shopping. Very convenient. Please contact owner for further info.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2888 Park Place Dr have any available units?
2888 Park Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.