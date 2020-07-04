All apartments in Grand Prairie
2819 Tranquilo

2819 Tranquilo · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Tranquilo, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
GORGEOUS EXECUTIVE Home in Mira Lagos. NEWER CARPET! Perfect home for entertaining. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Large living room with gorgeous wood burning fireplace. Cooks delight kitchen with built in microwave, gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. Charming breakfast Nook. Luxurious large master suite with huge walk in closet, double sink, oversized tub, and separate shower. Large lush backyard with open patio and auto sprinkler system. Upstairs has a large gameroom overlooking downstairs living area. Community Pools, playground, fitness center, and jogging trails. MISD! HURRY THIS WILL GO FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Tranquilo have any available units?
2819 Tranquilo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Tranquilo have?
Some of 2819 Tranquilo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Tranquilo currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Tranquilo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Tranquilo pet-friendly?
No, 2819 Tranquilo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2819 Tranquilo offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Tranquilo offers parking.
Does 2819 Tranquilo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Tranquilo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Tranquilo have a pool?
Yes, 2819 Tranquilo has a pool.
Does 2819 Tranquilo have accessible units?
No, 2819 Tranquilo does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Tranquilo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 Tranquilo has units with dishwashers.

