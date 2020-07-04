2819 Tranquilo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool garage

GORGEOUS EXECUTIVE Home in Mira Lagos. NEWER CARPET! Perfect home for entertaining. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Large living room with gorgeous wood burning fireplace. Cooks delight kitchen with built in microwave, gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. Charming breakfast Nook. Luxurious large master suite with huge walk in closet, double sink, oversized tub, and separate shower. Large lush backyard with open patio and auto sprinkler system. Upstairs has a large gameroom overlooking downstairs living area. Community Pools, playground, fitness center, and jogging trails. MISD! HURRY THIS WILL GO FAST!