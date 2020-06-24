2736 Wentworth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

*MOVE IN READY* ARLINGTON ISD. Beautiful home open, right and airy. Home features 3BR, 2Bath with formal dining. Large living area with a wood burning fireplace, High Vaulted ceiling, lots of counter-cabinet space in kitchen, spilt bedroom design, great size bedrooms, and a large back yard. Extended driveway that can accommodate an RV and Boat. Ease access to Hwy I-20, 161 & 360, shopping and major commute, Joe Pool Lake & Lynn Creek Park. Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. Tenant credit score must have a 600 FICO or higher. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS. NO PETS ALLOWED. Pets case by case.