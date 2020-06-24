All apartments in Grand Prairie
2736 Wentworth Drive

2736 Wentworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2736 Wentworth Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
*MOVE IN READY* ARLINGTON ISD. Beautiful home open, right and airy. Home features 3BR, 2Bath with formal dining. Large living area with a wood burning fireplace, High Vaulted ceiling, lots of counter-cabinet space in kitchen, spilt bedroom design, great size bedrooms, and a large back yard. Extended driveway that can accommodate an RV and Boat. Ease access to Hwy I-20, 161 & 360, shopping and major commute, Joe Pool Lake & Lynn Creek Park. Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. Tenant credit score must have a 600 FICO or higher. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS. NO PETS ALLOWED. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Wentworth Drive have any available units?
2736 Wentworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Wentworth Drive have?
Some of 2736 Wentworth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Wentworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Wentworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Wentworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2736 Wentworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2736 Wentworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2736 Wentworth Drive offers parking.
Does 2736 Wentworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Wentworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Wentworth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2736 Wentworth Drive has a pool.
Does 2736 Wentworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 2736 Wentworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Wentworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 Wentworth Drive has units with dishwashers.

