All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2721 Fairway Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2721 Fairway Park Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

2721 Fairway Park Street

2721 Fairway Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2721 Fairway Park Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A must See,....Cozy 2 Bedroom Town-House located in the Fairway Park Subdivision! Great location close to Hwy 360, 183 & 161. Property has Open Floor Plan, Living Rm Area has Gas Fireplace,Wet Bar & Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining Rm area & Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances & Built in Microwave. Great Picture Perfect View of the Greenbelt Area from the Living Rm & Master Bed Rm! The Master Bedroom has Walk in Closet & Updated Master Bathroom, WOW! Property has Community Pool & Walking Trails! Must have 12 months previous or current Good Rental History! TAR Application with Application Fee & required income doc's must be submitted at Office, No Faxing or Emailing, Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Fairway Park Street have any available units?
2721 Fairway Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Fairway Park Street have?
Some of 2721 Fairway Park Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Fairway Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Fairway Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Fairway Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Fairway Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2721 Fairway Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Fairway Park Street offers parking.
Does 2721 Fairway Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Fairway Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Fairway Park Street have a pool?
Yes, 2721 Fairway Park Street has a pool.
Does 2721 Fairway Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2721 Fairway Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Fairway Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Fairway Park Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District