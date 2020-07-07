2721 Fairway Park Street

Amenities

A must See,....Cozy 2 Bedroom Town-House located in the Fairway Park Subdivision! Great location close to Hwy 360, 183 & 161. Property has Open Floor Plan, Living Rm Area has Gas Fireplace,Wet Bar & Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining Rm area & Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances & Built in Microwave. Great Picture Perfect View of the Greenbelt Area from the Living Rm & Master Bed Rm! The Master Bedroom has Walk in Closet & Updated Master Bathroom, WOW! Property has Community Pool & Walking Trails! Must have 12 months previous or current Good Rental History! TAR Application with Application Fee & required income doc's must be submitted at Office, No Faxing or Emailing, Thank You!