2719 Buxton Drive
2719 Buxton Drive

2719 Buxton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Buxton Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New premium carpet with high end padding for added cushion. Premium custom laminate flooring in family room, hallway and foyer. Large backyard with 1 year old fence. Master bedroom with large garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet all on 1 side of the home away from other 3. Stone wood burning fireplace and arched entry ways. Open floor plan great for entertaining with large windows. Back of home full of trees and greenbelt. All Exterior lights are motion detected. Conveniently located minutes from Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie Outlets and Epic West. *No Smoking * No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Buxton Drive have any available units?
2719 Buxton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Buxton Drive have?
Some of 2719 Buxton Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Buxton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Buxton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Buxton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2719 Buxton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2719 Buxton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Buxton Drive offers parking.
Does 2719 Buxton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 Buxton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Buxton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2719 Buxton Drive has a pool.
Does 2719 Buxton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2719 Buxton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Buxton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 Buxton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

