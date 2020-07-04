2719 Buxton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

New premium carpet with high end padding for added cushion. Premium custom laminate flooring in family room, hallway and foyer. Large backyard with 1 year old fence. Master bedroom with large garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet all on 1 side of the home away from other 3. Stone wood burning fireplace and arched entry ways. Open floor plan great for entertaining with large windows. Back of home full of trees and greenbelt. All Exterior lights are motion detected. Conveniently located minutes from Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie Outlets and Epic West. *No Smoking * No Pets