2655 Villa Di Lago

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Pristine Mediterranean executive town home on the shore of Joe Pool Lake. Located within a Gated Community. Includes access to infinity pool, private pond and cabana. Full bath, bedroom, utility room and lots of storage located on first level. Guest room, full bath, balcony, computer nook, family room and kitchen are on the second level. The third level is the master retreat. This is a well-designed luxury property that feeds Cedar Hill ISD. Fridge stays in the property. No smoking,No Pets, $50 fee for each adult over 18. See application package and requirements in MLS documents.