Grand Prairie, TX
2655 Villa Di Lago
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:59 AM

2655 Villa Di Lago

2655 Villa Di Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2655 Villa Di Lago Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Pristine Mediterranean executive town home on the shore of Joe Pool Lake. Located within a Gated Community. Includes access to infinity pool, private pond and cabana. Full bath, bedroom, utility room and lots of storage located on first level. Guest room, full bath, balcony, computer nook, family room and kitchen are on the second level. The third level is the master retreat. This is a well-designed luxury property that feeds Cedar Hill ISD. Fridge stays in the property. No smoking,No Pets, $50 fee for each adult over 18. See application package and requirements in MLS documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have any available units?
2655 Villa Di Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2655 Villa Di Lago have?
Some of 2655 Villa Di Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 Villa Di Lago currently offering any rent specials?
2655 Villa Di Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 Villa Di Lago pet-friendly?
No, 2655 Villa Di Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago offer parking?
No, 2655 Villa Di Lago does not offer parking.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 Villa Di Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have a pool?
Yes, 2655 Villa Di Lago has a pool.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have accessible units?
No, 2655 Villa Di Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2655 Villa Di Lago has units with dishwashers.

