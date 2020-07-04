All apartments in Grand Prairie
2639 Blackstone Drive
2639 Blackstone Drive

2639 Blackstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Blackstone Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW CARPET! NEW FRESH PAINT for the entire house! Beautiful House with nice front porch. Great Open Floor Plan. Lot of natural light! Master downstairs. Spacious kitchen has decorative Back-splash, 42' Cabinets and kitchen island. Ceramic Tile & Wood floors. Convenient location, easy access to Hwy 161, I-20 & I-30, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator included.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
2639 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Blackstone Drive have?
Some of 2639 Blackstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Blackstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Blackstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Blackstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2639 Blackstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Blackstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2639 Blackstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Blackstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Blackstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2639 Blackstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Blackstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2639 Blackstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Blackstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 Blackstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

