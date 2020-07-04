2639 Blackstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

NEW CARPET! NEW FRESH PAINT for the entire house! Beautiful House with nice front porch. Great Open Floor Plan. Lot of natural light! Master downstairs. Spacious kitchen has decorative Back-splash, 42' Cabinets and kitchen island. Ceramic Tile & Wood floors. Convenient location, easy access to Hwy 161, I-20 & I-30, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator included.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing] Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.