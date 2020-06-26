All apartments in Grand Prairie
2631 Sicily Court

2631 Sicily Court · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Sicily Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful five bedroom 2 and a half bath home on corner lot. Two living areas, one with fireplace. Two dining areas and island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooktop and plenty of storage space. Home features balcony, vaulted ceilings, wood, carpet and ceramic tile flooring and so much more! Spacious master bedroom has 11x9 alcove area plus bath featuring separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities and walkin closet. Three other bedrooms are downstairs and one is upstairs. 17x11 enclosed patio area. Large fenced backyard with covered patio area plus extra open area. Two car garage! Convenient location! A must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Sicily Court have any available units?
2631 Sicily Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 Sicily Court have?
Some of 2631 Sicily Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Sicily Court currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Sicily Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Sicily Court pet-friendly?
No, 2631 Sicily Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2631 Sicily Court offer parking?
Yes, 2631 Sicily Court offers parking.
Does 2631 Sicily Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 Sicily Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Sicily Court have a pool?
No, 2631 Sicily Court does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Sicily Court have accessible units?
No, 2631 Sicily Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Sicily Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 Sicily Court has units with dishwashers.

