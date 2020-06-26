2631 Sicily Court

Amenities

Beautiful five bedroom 2 and a half bath home on corner lot. Two living areas, one with fireplace. Two dining areas and island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooktop and plenty of storage space. Home features balcony, vaulted ceilings, wood, carpet and ceramic tile flooring and so much more! Spacious master bedroom has 11x9 alcove area plus bath featuring separate shower, jetted tub, separate vanities and walkin closet. Three other bedrooms are downstairs and one is upstairs. 17x11 enclosed patio area. Large fenced backyard with covered patio area plus extra open area. Two car garage! Convenient location! A must see home.