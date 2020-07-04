All apartments in Grand Prairie
2620 Villa Di Lago

2620 Villa Di Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Villa Di Lago Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
EXCEPTIONAL Mediterranean inspired Townhome with TWO (2) car garage. Great for entertaining with 3 large living areas one on each level. This home has an abundance of windows for plenty of natural light. The cooks delight kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Luxurious Master Suite with Huge master bath which includes: separate shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. The Third floor as a HUGE Game Room. Expansive views of the lake from the 14x23 Covered Balcony. The community features gated entrance, infinity pool. cabana, private pond, and canal. This home is for the those who demand luxury. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have any available units?
2620 Villa Di Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Villa Di Lago have?
Some of 2620 Villa Di Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Villa Di Lago currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Villa Di Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Villa Di Lago pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Villa Di Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Villa Di Lago offers parking.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Villa Di Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have a pool?
Yes, 2620 Villa Di Lago has a pool.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have accessible units?
No, 2620 Villa Di Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Villa Di Lago has units with dishwashers.

