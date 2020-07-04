2620 Villa Di Lago

Amenities

EXCEPTIONAL Mediterranean inspired Townhome with TWO (2) car garage. Great for entertaining with 3 large living areas one on each level. This home has an abundance of windows for plenty of natural light. The cooks delight kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Luxurious Master Suite with Huge master bath which includes: separate shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. The Third floor as a HUGE Game Room. Expansive views of the lake from the 14x23 Covered Balcony. The community features gated entrance, infinity pool. cabana, private pond, and canal. This home is for the those who demand luxury. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!