Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2615 Villa Di Lago
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

2615 Villa Di Lago

2615 Villa Di Lago · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Villa Di Lago, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
Luxurious 3 story Mediterranean townhome on Joe Pool Lake. Enormous 3rd floor covered patio offers outdoor serene living on lake side with amazing views. Backs up to Corp of Engineer land. Fabulous upgrades throughout. 1st floor bedroom, full bath living, laundry. 2nd floor kitchen, stainless appliances, living area surrounded by floor to ceiling windows, dining, half bath, master bedroom with on suite garden tub, separate stone and glass shower. 3rd floor optional bedroom with full bath or living area or game room. Infinity waterfall pool offers 2 cabanas with fireplace, and outdoor patios, Viking gas grill and amenities. A lakeside dream. Public Driving Directions: 360 exit Camp Wisdom. East to Lakeridge. South past England. Townhomes located just before first bridge over lake Villa Di Lago Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Villa Di Lago have any available units?
2615 Villa Di Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Villa Di Lago have?
Some of 2615 Villa Di Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Villa Di Lago currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Villa Di Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Villa Di Lago pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Villa Di Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2615 Villa Di Lago offer parking?
No, 2615 Villa Di Lago does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Villa Di Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Villa Di Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Villa Di Lago have a pool?
Yes, 2615 Villa Di Lago has a pool.
Does 2615 Villa Di Lago have accessible units?
No, 2615 Villa Di Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Villa Di Lago have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Villa Di Lago does not have units with dishwashers.

