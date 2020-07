Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great open Floor Plan On A Cul-De-Sac Lot That Has 2,2 Car Garages, Yes you read that right, room to park 4 Cars. Then you can walk into a house that has 2 Living areas, Big Kitchen with Double Convection Ovens. Split bedrooms and a nice backyard to entertain in. Hard to find for a rental property.

No Pets, No Smoking Inside Home. Landlord is wanting a 2 Year Lease.