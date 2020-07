Amenities

parking recently renovated bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Functional, clean and well kept. Mesa Park Apartments are close to Highway 360, I-30, and Highway 161. Recently renovated. Upgrades includes appliances and laminate floor, an outdoor pergola and BBQ Grill.

One vehicle per unit with assigned parking.



Deposit $200.00

Application Fee $65.00 per adult

A background check by the Grand Prairie Police required