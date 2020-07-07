All apartments in Grand Prairie
2324 Calendar Court
2324 Calendar Court

2324 Calendar Court · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Calendar Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Beautiful Town Home in Grand Prairie - You dont want to miss out on this reasonably priced 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This home is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. This property is a must see!

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE4657918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

