2324 Calendar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Town Home in Grand Prairie - You dont want to miss out on this reasonably priced 4-bedroom town home in Grand Prairie. This home is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings with the living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops, flat top electric oven, dishwasher & built in microwave. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which gives a feeling of balance to the home. This property is a must see!



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



(RLNE4657918)