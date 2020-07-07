2323 Calendar Court

Amenities

Great town home with master up - This town home has a full bath down with two bedrooms. The master is upstairs with the largest room. It has it's own bathroom &I closet off the bathroom. The washer & dryer connections are also at the top of the stairs. Down you have an opened kitchen and you would need your own fridge. This tow home comes with a one car garage.



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE5109980)